Overwatch 2 cheaters claim causing server lag isn’t against the rules

After winning several games thanks to server lag, an Overwatch 2 cheater claimed live on stream that what they’re doing isn’t against the rules.

Even though it’s not uncommon to see cheaters in Overwatch 2, it’s quite rare to see cheaters who’ve been running rampant for several seasons claim what they’re doing is merely “having fun.”

During one of his streams, Overwatch 2 player supertf experienced severe server lag that caused his team to lose a match. After venting his frustration about the unfair outcome, the cheater who caused the lag messaged the streamer in-game and even spoke in voice chat.

When supertf asked them, “how are you not banned?,” they replied with, “im not banned because im not cheating or anything?”

Causing Server lag isn’t against the rules, apparently. Screenshot by supertf

The cheater added they’ve had the account they’re currently using “for seasons.” Later in the stream, they also claimed that they were banned once, after which they simply “unbanned themselves.”

Overwatch 2 has had a rocky history since it launched in 2022. From shutting down the original game to canceling the promised PvE mode, this once-beloved hero-shooter lost a lot of goodwill from its playerbase. Learning cheaters can cause server lag and get away with it isn’t something most players want to hear.

Blizzard rolled out several massive ban waves in 2023 and addressed a big chunk of the community’s concerns. Seeing as we’re now halfway through 2024, perhaps it’s time for another spring clean of the Overwatch 2 playerbase.

