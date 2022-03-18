Overwatch 2 beta starts on April 26

Players now know when they can get their hands on the game

Overwatch 2 has been getting some new updates, including the launch of the invite-only Alpha and more information about what players can expect in their beta, including when they can start playing it.

In a livestream where developers talked about some of the feedback from the Alpha, they also revealed the beta would be available on April 26 for all who signed up.

Last week Overwatch released sign-ups for the beta and let players know that the beta would begin in late April, but this is the first time fans have received confirmation about what day they will be able to get their hands on the PvP beta.

The beta comes after a decision to split the PvP and PvE modes of the game, enabling players to get their hands on new hero reworks, five-vs-five compositions, and new maps before the game releases. So far, there has been no indication that players will have a beta for the PvE mode, and the development team appears to be focused on the PvP side of the game before release.

Currently, the Alpha is only available to current Blizzard employees, Overwatch League players, and a select group of friends and family members of developers. The beta will open up the game to many more who have signed up for it through PlayOverwatch.com. Players can still sign up for the beta on the website before it launches on April 26.