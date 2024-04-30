A new Overwatch 2 patch went live today with some rather substantial changes to two heroes and one sweeping change for the entirety of one role passive.

Recommended Videos

Orisa and Venture both got nerfed in today’s update, with changes aimed at balancing the heroes who have felt a bit strong since the new season began just a few weeks ago when the newest season launched.

Along with the changes listed below, lead gameplay designer Alec Dawson said the “team is also working on some tank changes for the midseason patch,” which should be arriving in the next few weeks.

Here are all of the changes made to heroes in the April 30 update for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 patch notes: April 30 update

She’s been going hard. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa’s Fortify ability got a pretty hefty nerf in this update as it had its duration reduced from 4.5 seconds to 3.5 seconds, and the tank will now move 20 percent slower while the ability is active. Javelin Spin, another strong Orisa ability, was also nerfed, with its cooldown increasing to nine seconds, up from seven.

Venture, meanwhile, received some slight nerfs as well. The new DPS hero got changes to both the Drill Dash (impact damage decreased to 30 from 40) and Tectonic Shock (Ultimate charge cost increased by 10 percent) abilities, along with a decrease on their maximum explosion damage of their SMART Excavator’s primary fire down to 40 from 45.

The only other balancing change in the patch today was a slight increase to the passive ability of all DPS heroes. Damaging an enemy with a DPS hero will now reduce healing by 20 percent, up from 15 percent.

The full patch notes, including numerous bug fixes, can be found on the OW2 website under the April 30 update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more