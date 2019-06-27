Player creates Orisa Halt and McCree Flashbang range visualizers on Overwatch Workshop

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

DarwinStreams, a well-known figure in the Overwatch community, has created another great practice tool for people to use in order to hone their skills on Orisa and McCree before hopping into a ranked game.

The Workshop modes feature a range visualizer for Orisa’s Halt ability and McCree’s Flashbang ability, which are key aspects to both characters’ kits. A well-timed Orisa Halt can disrupt team compositions and pull in carries so that they can be picked off. McCree’s Flashbang is very important to his combo because he can lock down mobile targets for multiple seconds.

Darwin on Twitter Orisa’s Halt’s range visualized! Pretty massive but still tricky to land https://t.co/YZdJP642kM

The Orisa version of the mode allows players to see where the orb of her Halt ability will hover over. It also tells players the effective range of the pull, so that they can time the reactivation at an opportune moment. It’s very useful to learn, especially on maps with multiple ledges where enemies can fall.

Darwin on Twitter I have visualized McCree’s Flashbang’s Range. Judge for yourself if its big or small, but i think it would be useful to know for both McCree players and everyone else. What other abilities would you like to see the range of? https://t.co/0Fs8r97dVP

McCree’s Flashbang visualizer is a bit more straightforward. Since there isn’t a reactivation on the ability, the mode simply tells you the effective range of the stun. It’s still useful to know since Flashbangs can be thrown quite a distance and can help stun multiple players in a teamfight.

The creator also said that this is only two parts of his Range Tool ability visualizer, which we can assume will be applied to other heroes in the future. Some players are asking for a visualizer for Junkrat’s Riptire and D.Va’s Self-Destruct ability, which are two game-changing ultimates that can decide the end of a teamfight.