One unlucky Overwatch 2 hero still doesn’t have a battle pass Legendary skin

New Overwatch 2 skins release with every new season and event, and among them, Legendary ones are the priciest. While some heroes have several, one has yet to receive a single one from battle passes since their release: Brigitte.

Brigitte is at the bottom of the list (or she doesn’t even make it if you count zero as none), as she’s the only one who has yet to receive a skin of the highest rarity with battle passes in Overwatch 2. This is even more notable because the tanky support was part of the starting OW2 roster in the game’s sequel when it was released in October 2022.

She needs some love from the developer. Image via Blizzard

Brigitte fans are, of course, not very happy, with some up in arms over Blizzard’s choice to totally ignore their favourite tank in a Reddit thread on Nov. 30. “Brig mains aren’t even eating crumbs,” wrote one player, with the angry comment quickly becoming the thread’s top-voted reply. Other players suggested they should resolve this quickly.

Brigitte mains do still have many options to get several valuable Overwatch skins, but they’ll have to pay the price, as they’re all obtainable through the shop or the Hero Gallery. The battle pass is the cheapest way to get these skins.

On the other side of the coin comparatively, Ana and Junkerqueen have received four Legendary skins throughout the seven battle passes already. While Brigitte sits with zero, most other Overwatch 2 heroes have had two.

Overwatch 2 Season Eight is coming on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with a few exclusive skins in the battle pass, as well as tank Mauga. Unfortunately for Brigitte mains, this won’t likely be her time to shine, as she wasn’t featured in the season’s teaser. Instead, Junkerqueen is going to have her fifth Legendary battle pass skin.