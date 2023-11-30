Overwatch 2 devs tease upcoming skins and set premiere date for Season 8 trailer

Overwatch 2 season eight will include the release of a brand new tank hero, Mauga, and today, Nov. 29, Blizzard has set a date for the new season’s content trailer that will reveal the game’s upcoming skins, events, and more.

In a post to social media, the official Overwatch 2 account provided a link to the season eight “Call of the Hunt” trailer that will premiere on Monday, Dec. 4, at 10am CT. It also showed a piece of key art that included the game’s new Grand Beast Mythic skin for Orisa. However that wasn’t the only skin it teased.

Mauga is set to receive a hunting themed skin in his first season on the roster. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While the key art doesn’t have exceptional detail for each hero involved in the photo, it includes Widowmaker, Ana, Mauga, and Junker Queen all fighting against the Grand Beast that is Orisa in a forest-like setting. The image appears to depict each of the heroes in what should be new seasonally-themed skins.

Though the images of Ana and Widowmaker are in the background and you can only really tell who they are based off their silhouettes, the image captured a decent look at what should be new skins for Junker Queen and Mauga. The red-headed Junker Queen skin makes her look like a barbarian-esque huntress, and despite only being able to see Mauga’s back, it’s fairly apparent that he’s prepared to take out some big game of his own.

The Overwatch 2 season eight trailer will premiere on the game’s official YouTube channel one day prior to the start of the season that begins Tuesday, Dec. 5. Along with a hunting theme to the season, expect to see some teasers for holiday skins and perhaps a date set for the beginning of Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland event.