One unexpected Overwatch tank can hunt down Widowmaker in Overwatch 2—but it’ll cost you

Accounting for an enemy Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 can be among the most frustrating experiences in the game. A gifted sniper has the ability to take away nearly all sightlines from their opponent if they go unopposed.

Oftentimes, a team will attack an enemy Widowmaker with a sniper of their own or use a dive composition to get in Widowmaker’s grill. But one player has an equally valid solution to your Widowmaker problems that won’t force you to swap to D.va or Winston as a tank player.

Sigma might not be considered a dive tank, and while it’s well known that his Experimental Barrier can be used to seal off certain angles that a Widowmaker might choose to exploit, it’s not typically the optimal counter.

But one dedicated Sigma player this week showed how the astrophysicist’s control of gravity can be used for a Widowmaker to swap to a different DPS hero, even if it’s not necessarily the best use of his abilities.

That’s right, one player posted a highlight clip on Reddit of themselves repeatedly using Sigma’s Gravitic Flux Ultimate ability to fly around Kings Row, find where the enemy Widowmaker was hiding and eliminate her.

The first clip in the reel even showed the Widowmaker’s entire team being open and vulnerable to a Gravitic Flux. Instead of using the Ult to take out four players, this Sigma just wanted to make this Widow feel his presence.

While that’s certainly a bold strategy, Overwatch 2 has a long history of players solo-ulting enemies to leave a message. Whether it’s a Reinhardt Earthshattering during a one-vs-one with a DPS or a D.va Self-Destructing a slept target, sometimes the best use of an Ultimate is to irritate one’s opponent.

