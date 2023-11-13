One strange pixel is ruining Overwatch 2 players’ games on Colosseo

Overwatch 2 players are getting stuck on one small spot this week, just outside of the spawn room in Colesseo—and it’s losing them matches.

Right now, once someone steps on the final checkpoint for the TW-1 robot, there’s a particular spot on the rim that snags the unlucky Overwatch player, leaving them stuck in place until they die, leave and rejoin, or are saved by a teammate. This means they’ll be stuck until someone else takes action, making it a four-on-five.

By the time the other team gets close enough to kill the stuck player, they’re on the verge of winning altogether. And for players who can’t kill themselves, like one Cassidy player in a Nov. 12 Reddit thread, you’ll just have to wait until they arrive.

This glitched pixel is incredibly easy to get stuck on too. It seems any character can walk onto the bugged part of the plate and then be unable to move. Heroes like Ashe or Soldier can slowly take their health down with their weaponry, but it takes time.

The best way to fix this pesky OW2 bug is to get some assistance from your teammates; players like Mei, Lifeweaver, or Symmetra have the ability to knock you out of place.

Using things like Symmetra’s teleporter will be the quickest and easiest fix. The only issue is you’ll have to encourage a teammate to change characters—though at least, fortunately for them, you’ll be right outside the spawn room.

Related These are the best counters to Zarya in Overwatch 2

By the sounds of it, this particular bug has been in Overwatch for quite some time. Players reported they’d been plagued by this gamebreaking spot months ago, and others were quite surprised Blizzard hadn’t patched it yet.

With countless patches and character tweaks over the past few months, there was likely bigger fish to fry for the developers as they looked to wrap up some of the sequel’s biggest issues. Now that BlizzCon 2023 and Mauga’s roster introduction have come to an end, the odds are looking a little better that we’ll finally see a fix soon.