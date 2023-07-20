One Overwatch team is still signing players despite grim outlook of the league’s future

The Overwatch League’s future is uncertain following an Activision Blizzard financial report yesterday that disclosed the league is offering $6 million termination fees to teams that wish to leave after the 2023 season. But at least for now, it appears as though some teams are approaching the situation by saying “the show must go on.”

The Guangzhou Charge on Thursday announced the addition of Chinese tank player Qui “GA9A” Jiaxin to its roster. Jiaxin joins the team one month after his former team, the Chengdu Hunters officially disbanded.

The roots of Chinese Overwatch run deep in our team, its countless stars making up part of both our history and our future.



Today we are joined by another member of this legendary region's history. Please join us in welcoming Qiu "GA9A" Jiaxin to the Charge family. ⚡️#020UP pic.twitter.com/yYdADVFBJx — Guangzhou Charge (@GZCharge) July 20, 2023

The 23-year-old player is known for playing Winston, Reinhardt, and Wrecking Ball. Given the current professional meta, he will likely spend most of his time on Winston. The addition of Jianxin comes at the same time that the team announced it is parting ways with Shin “Piggy” Min-jun.

Today we sadly say farewell to Piggy. Your efforts, attitude and passion gave us new life, and we will be eternally grateful for everything you are.



Thank you, Piggy. You will always be family to us. We wish you love and the best of luck wherever your story goes next. 💙#020UP pic.twitter.com/rfNhTnUe6p — Guangzhou Charge (@GZCharge) July 20, 2023

Terms of Jiaxin’s agreement with the team were not disclosed so it’s unclear if his contract is intended to keep him on the team for more than just the rest of the 2023 season. Regardless, the move indicates that the uncertain future of the Overwatch League is not stopping the Charge from doing whatever it feels is necessary to finish out the current season strong.

Due to the Hunters’ inactivity, Jiaxin hasn’t played a professional match since late last year. Meanwhile, the Charge’s most recent result was playing fifth in the East’s Spring Stage Knockouts after winning just one of their three matchups in the double-elimination bracket. The lackluster performance came despite the team posting a 4-1 record in qualifying that put them at the top of the East after qualifiers.

