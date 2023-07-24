One Overwatch 2 hero ability is so overpowered, players don’t even need to try anymore

Overwatch 2 is filled with specific heroes and abilities that are exceptionally irritating to play against. But one very particular ability has started to stand out from all others as the most annoying in the game—and it’s not even close.

Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade has been one of the game’s most hated abilities since the release of Overwatch 2 in October 2022. But following its recent rework, the ability has become so powerful that players at times don’t even need to put effort into the game to reap the rewards from using it.

One player shared a clip on Reddit earlier today showing just how outlandishly overpowered the potential of Magnetic Grenade is with its new throwing range. While walking back from spawn, this particular Cassidy player looked at where the objective was during a match on the Push map New Queen Street. After aiming at the payload through a building, the player tilted their camera up into the sky and lobbed a Magnetic Grenade into the clouds.

Six seconds later, the kill feed updated to show that the Cassidy player had just eliminated the opposing team’s Lifeweaver despite the fact that the Cassidy player had just blindly launched a grenade across the map. The grenade was thrown so far that by the time the elimination happened, Cassidy was already halfway through his 10-second cooldown for the ability.

The new range for Cassidy’s grenade has been a point of contention among players since it was changed on June 13. Numerous clips have surfaced proving that it’s overpowered, but this one in particular shows just how much of an influence the ability can have without players putting all that much thought or skill into its usage. Similar to the way some Junkrat players seem to just lob up and spam grenades everywhere, Cassidy, with a much more impressive range, can do the same.

