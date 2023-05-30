One of Overwatch 2’s first shop skins has finally returned to steal our hearts

At the end of April, Blizzard reintroduced one of Overwatch 2’s shop skins from last November. In doing so, it set a new precedent for the rotating shop; never before had a skin in the shop been unvaulted for purchase again.

And today, Blizzard continued that trend by once again adding one of Overwatch 2’s first shop cosmetics from last October. This week, players can purchase Ashe’s Epic quality Merry Outlaw skin from the shop. It is one of just two skins that Blizzard has released for Ashe in the shop.

The Merry Outlaw skin gives Ashe a green outfit with brown accents and a feathered cap to make the notorious Deadlock Gang leader look like the popular philanthropic outlaw Robin Hood from English folklore. Don’t worry, B.O.B.’s outfit is set to match Ashe, as is typically the case.

The skin can be purchased as a part of a bundle that costs 1,300 coins. The bundle includes two items. Along with the Epic skin, players receive a Coin Pouch weapon charm that matches the rustic brown aesthetic of Ashe’s rifle while using the Merry Outlaw skin.

This skin will be in the store for the next week and will once again be vaulted after the weekly shop reset on Tuesday, June 6. Given how long it took for the skin to return to the store, players should expect to wait a long time before ever seeing this in the Overwatch 2 shop again.

