One classic Overwatch 2 hero may have just gotten their best skin yet

And that's saying a lot considering what's already in their wardrobe.

It seems like there are a select few heroes in Overwatch 2 that tend to get all the love and attention when it comes to new skins, and all-too-often it feels like it’s the classic fan-favorites.

If you’re looking for us to say that isn’t the case this time, you’ll be gravely disappointed because the Soldier: 76 skin that Blizzard added to the Overwatch League shop today very well might be one of the game’s greatest skins to date.

With blonde hair and a leather jacket, Biker: 76 looks like he’s probably a member of Hells Angels. Rocking blue jeans, sunglasses, and a bandana, this Soldier: 76 skin gives off vibes you’d likely expect from an outlaw like Cassidy, not the balding, wiley old former Overwatch captain.

Rev up your engines 🏍️



Biker 76 (Legendary) skin has rolled into the Overwatch 2 shop! pic.twitter.com/5Zzi3r7VV2 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 7, 2023

The new skin joins a collection of Soldier skins that rival just about any other hero in the game. A few of his goofy skins include making him the butt of several dad jokes, like Ugly Sweater: 76, Grillmaster: 76 and Golfer: 76. He also has one of the One-Punch Man collaborations in the Mumen Rider skin. Meanwhile, some of his more intimidating cosmetics include Strike Commander Morrison, Space Raider, and Infinite Guard: 76.

If you’re looking to get your hands on this skin, you’ll have to head to the Overwatch League tab in the game’s cosmetic shop. You won’t see it on the normal battle.net shop where you can find most featured shop items.

The skin will only be in the OWL shop for a limited time, and as is typical for Legendary-quality OWL skins, it will cost you 300 OWL Tokens which can be purchased for about $6 for every 100 tokens. You can also earn OWL Tokens through a drops campaign on YouTube, where the league’s games are broadcasted exclusively.

