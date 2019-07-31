Team New Zealand reveals 7-player Overwatch World Cup roster

The Overwatch World Cup is right around the corner, and Team New Zealand is the latest competitor to reveal its finalized seven-player roster in anticipation of the event.

Leading the roster in the role of DPS is the Boston Uprising’s very own Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse. The Overwatch League pro will be joined in the role by Christopher “August9th” Norgrove of the Australian Overwatch Contenders team Mindfreak and ORDER’s Dale “Signed” Tang, who will once again join the roster after having played under the New Zealand flag in 2017.

Jack “Joker” Wyles and Shilp “plihS” Naik, the second member of Mindfreak to make the list, will fill the role of main tank and off-tank, respectively. To wrap up the roster, Oliver “Jungle” Denby of Warriors Esports and Paul “Truth” van Hutten of the Melbourne Mavricks will serve as the team’s support duo.

Team New Zealand will put its newly-announced roster to the test in the Overwatch World Cup preliminaries prior to the tournament’s main event, which will take place at BlizzCon in early November.