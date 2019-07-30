Australia confirm their roster for the 2019 Overwatch World Cup

Three-time BlizzCon attendees Australia have finalised their Overwatch World Cup 2019 roster this morning. With Scott “Custa” Kennedy unavailable due to a wedding, the Australian squad has gotten innovative with their picks, hoping to qualify for their fourth OWWC finals in as many years.

Australia OWWC 🇦🇺 on Twitter THE FINAL 7! We are proud to announce our roster for Blizzcon 2019! 🇦🇺 Please welcome… 🛡 @Trill_ow 🛡 @punkinoz ⚔ @ieatuupOW ⚔ @ckm_ow 💉 @UnterOW 💉 @Tongue____ 🧠 @thefacefaceface 🧠 @GunbaOW 🧠 @Rqtwow 📰 @FroggerOW 🖌️ @scaryVFX 🖌️ @_itsOzzY https://t.co/BhlHTpJj0j

Ashley “Trill” Powell is the only Overwatch League player on the Australian squad in 2019, taking up the main tank slot for the green and gold. Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist and Felix “ckm” Murray return from the 2018 squad who lost to South Korea in the quarter-finals—the latter coming out of retirement to play the World Cup.

After a stint in China, Jason “ieatuup” Ho claimed the hitscan DPS spot over Huseyin “Hus” Sahin. The veteran DPS player recently played for Team CC in Contenders China, placing third in season three last year.

Supports Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher and Giorgio “Tongue” Lahdo round out the Australian roster of six players. Both players are well experienced in Contenders Australia, with Unter claiming his first Contenders Australia title with Order last season, while Tongue has plenty of LAN experience with Blank Esports and Warriors.

However, instead of opting for a seventh player, Australia have taken Sam “Face” Mereweather in as an additional coach. While Face is no slouch on the battlefield, having played main support for the Sydney Drop Bears before transitioning to coaching, his selection is the most surprising. However, his knowledge will be valuable alongside Jordan “Gunba” Graham and Andrew “rqt” Haws.

The Overwatch World Cup starts on Nov. 1.

