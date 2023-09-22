New Overwatch skin finally gives Mei players something that stands out

It feels like there are certain heroes that always get the best and most creative skins in Overwatch 2, and others seem to be left with the same boring stale designs. Historically, it feels like Mei has fallen victim to the latter, but with today’s shop reset, players can finally show off their personality—and flower power—with a new skin for the Chinese climatologist.

Flower Child is perhaps the most creative Legendary-quality skin that Blizzard has released for Mei yet, and if you’ve always wished that you could travel back in time and visit the original Woodstock, this skin will let you share that with everyone you come across in the game.

Feel the groove with the Flower Child Mei Bundle ✌️🌻



Now available in the Shop until Sep 28 ☮️ pic.twitter.com/J20SS8z1C4 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 21, 2023

Wearing all of the stereotypical hippie attire you might expect, this Mei skin comes complete with a headband that has a flower sticking out of the top, and the Flower Child Mei Bundle even has a “Grooving” emote that is exactly what you think it is.

It feels like nearly every Mei skin has a similar general look to it, and there’s rarely much variance outside of her color scheme. Fans have even pointed out that her Legendary Winter Wonderland skin Mei-rry is essentially just a default skin recolor with a festive hat. Having something with a little bit more pizzazz should be refreshing for all the Mei mains out there.

With a Legendary skin, Sunflower weapon charm, and Grooving emote, the Flower Child Mei Bundle costs 2,200 OW coins, which translates to about $22 USD. If you’re a Mei main that has been plagued with boring skins for the past seven years, this gem will be available for just one week.

It will rotate out of the game’s cosmetic shop next Thursday during the normal weekly reset, which typically happens around 1pm CT.

