New Overwatch 2 Twitch drops campaign lets players get $10 in cosmetics for free

Blizzard and Twitch have been known to team up on a regular basis to keep Overwatch 2 players active on the content creation platform. And for the next few weeks, players can get one of their favorite rewards that a Twitch drop campaign has to offer.

With so many new titles releasing in the past month that might be consuming a lot of people’s gaming capacity, Blizzard and Twitch are celebrating the Overwatch 2 anniversary event with a drops campaign that gives players up to five battle pass tier skips just for watching OW2 on Twitch.

Overwatch 2 season six began in August shortly after the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, and later on, the equally massive release of Starfield has made it so that many players might not have the bandwidth to do everything they want while still finishing off the season six battle pass. Luckily, these tier skips can give you the extra push you need in the last few weeks of the season to complete your premium battle pass and hit tier 80.

All you need to do is make sure you have your Battle.net and Twitch accounts linked up and watch your favorite OW streamer. After two hours of watching, you will need to go to your Twitch drops page and claim your first tier skip.

From there, you will be able to repeat that process four more times for a total of five tier skips after watching 10 total hours of Emongg or whoever you prefer watching play OW. You just need to make sure the creator has drops enabled, which is something most creators make sure to point out in their stream titles.

This Twitch drops campaign will end on Oct 4 at 1:59am CT. So you have a few weeks to get those drops, but it’s best not to wait too long because it’s fairly easy to forget.

