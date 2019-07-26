Blizzard walks back Moira’s Fade buff in July 25 Overwatch PTR update

Nearly a week after buffing Moira’s Fade, and listening to a significant amount of complaints from players, Blizzard has reverted the previous buff on the PTR so her Fade can no longer be used while stunned.

While some fans defended Blizzard’s initial decision to buff Fade, the majority of feedback seemed to be rather negative. Being able to slide out of a fight has always been a strength for Moira but players found it too powerful when she could Fade while stunned.

Moira was not the only hero to experience changes. In fact, Sigma, the newest hero in the game, got a slight buff on the PTR. The shoeless wonder had his Kinetic Grasp cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds, while the ability’s shield per damage increased from 0.33 to 0.40.

This PTR update dropped at about the same time as a small live server update, which fixed a few bugs, including one that could cause a player to lose an ultimate charge. That would certainly not be fun.