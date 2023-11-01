Lock-on vision: Major Overwatch 2 bug turns Zenyatta into the perfect Sombra counter

Overwatch 2 players have today discovered a strange new bug that lets Zenyatta see Sombra even after she turns invisible, making the floating omnic support a new perfect counter against the damage hero.

One surprised player first shared the new OW2 bug on Oct. 31, capturing the moment they spotted the “invisible” Sombra midway through a match.

According to the player, this happened soon after a Discord Orb detached.

For those of you who don’t know, there’s a cooldown associated with Zenyatta’s Discord Orb. It’s a seven-second cooldown before you’re able to attach another ob to an opponent. This cooldown has an icon at the bottom of the opponent’s model which indicates how much time is left before you’re allowed to throw another Discord Orb on that enemy.

This cooldown icon seems to still be present even after the enemy Sombra has gone invisible, which can seriously inhibit Sombra’s ability to be stealthy. It’s basically her entire gimmick.

While this could be relatively detrimental to Sombra players, the overwhelming sentiment from the fandom after the discovery was that they want to keep the interaction to make Sombra a little less annoying. However, considering how chaotic team fights are in Overwatch 2, it will be pretty difficult for a Zenyatta to be able to track a flanking Sombra unless they have pretty godlike awareness. It’s not impossible, just hard.

Some players suggested they worried Zenyatta or Sombra would be temporarily removed from the game, similar to other heroes who had bugs. It is possible they were just being sarcastic though, considering many Overwatch players aren’t the big fans of either pick.

For now, Sombra is still available to play, which means Blizzard may consider the bug too minor to really worry about. It’s also very possible the developers have simply not realized the error is occurring between the two heroes yet.

Dot Esports has reached out to Blizzard to ask about further details.