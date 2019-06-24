Los Angeles Valiant defeat Vancouver Titans in shocking upset

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

In the biggest upset in Overwatch League history, the Los Angeles Valiant beat the previously undefeated Vancouver Titans today. The Valiant came into this match ranked 17th in the league, while the Titans are in first and were previously undefeated in regular-season play.

The Valiant took down the Titans with a 3-1 scoreline, ending Vancouver’s 19-match win streak. The Titan’s only loss in the Overwatch League season thus far was to the San Francisco Shock in the stage two championship match. Vancouver previously won the stage one championship. In stark contrast, the Los Angeles Valiant went 0-7 in stage one.

We didn't have a contingency plan for this, but the beast has been slain 👀 GGWP @VancouverTitans

While the Valiant lost their first map in the series, they quickly recovered to take the second map, Paris. Los Angeles managed to secure a quick two points on the Control map and stopped Vancouver from taking the second point. The teams went 1-1 at halftime.

On Hybrid map Eichenwalde, Valiant managed to take all three points with the second fastest time in Overwatch League history. They denied the Titans’ attempts to take the entire map and went up 2-1. On the final map Dorado, Los Angeles again took all three points of the Hybrid map and denied Vancouver before the end of the map.

Valiant flex support Park “KariV” Young-seo earned the player of the match title for his stellar Ana play. He consistently hit unbelievable sleep darts on multiple Titans players. Valiant main support Scott “Custa” Kennedy agreed in a post-game interview. “If KariV plays like that every day, we can do this every time,” Custa said.

Big plays from new players on the Los Angeles roster also turned heads. DPS Johannes “Shax” Nielsen and main tank Russell “FCTFCTN” Campbell were recently acquired from Mayhem Academy, the Florida Mayhem’s former Contenders team. Shax’s Sombra and FCTCTN’s Reinhardt play have allowed the team to make gains in the third stage of this Overwatch League season.

The Los Angeles Valiant are a few wins away from clinching a spot in the stage three playoffs, which take place in three weeks. Vancouver remain at the top of the league standings but drop to second in stage standings behind the New York Excelsior.

The Vancouver Titans’ next match is against the Los Angeles Gladiators on June 30 at 2pm CT. The Los Angeles Valiant, on the other hand, will face the Hangzhou Spark on June 27 at 7:30pm CT.