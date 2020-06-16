Los Angeles Gladiators acquire flex DPS Kevster

The former player for Team Envy and NRG Esports steps in to replace Sideshow.

Fresh off a season championship in Overwatch Contenders North America, Kevin “Kevster” Persson is making his way to the Overwatch League. The Los Angeles Gladiators picked up the flex DPS today as an actual replacement for caster Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson, who had a two-week meme contract with the team.

Kevster most recently played for Team Doge, a Contenders North America team formed after Team Envy dropped out of the Contenders circuit. Team Doge recently won the North American season championship against Third Impact. As a part of Team Doge, Kevster also won Fran’s Community Cup.

Within the professional Overwatch community, Kevster has been long noted as a DPS who’s been looked over for a league spot. During his time in the Contenders circuit, he was also dealt the unlucky hand of multiple dissolving teams. Beyond Team Envy, he was a part of the roster when NRG Esports suddenly left North American Contenders.

The Los Angeles Gladiators are already stacked with DPS players, swapping between Chris “MirroR” Trinh and Jason “Jaru” White for flex duties. Hitscan is still mostly provided by Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk. Kevster has some experience on Echo duty, which may prove important for the Gladiators during the final two weeks of the Summer Showdown tournament. With no Hero Pools, they’ll be allowed to use all the talents their DPS squad provides.

The Los Angeles Gladiators face the Houston Outlaws on June 20 at 6pm CT.