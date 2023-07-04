Overwatch 2’s hardest-to-play hero has been crowned—but learning him won’t get you free wins

Overwatch 2 players have drawn a line in the sand, declaring Talon commander Doomfist is the sequel shooter’s hardest-to-learn hero, but don’t think taking the time to master the fast-moving tank will net you easy wins.

Generally, tanks are one of the most demanding roles to play, regardless of the game—and it’s no exception in Overwatch 2. As a tank, it’s up to you to help keep your team alive, and your squishy supports safe, which is a stressful ordeal.

But when there are champions with abilities that are difficult to learn and master, it makes the experience even more challenging, which is why Overwatch players think Doomfist is the most difficult to play.

There are a few reasons for this, including:

His abilities require a good sense of the game, meaning there’s no room for error. If you make a mistake, it could cost your team dearly. Because of poor mobility, it can be hard to get in and out of fights without dying. His abilities aren’t ‘traditional’ for a tank, and you need a certain skill level. If you can’t dedicate time to mastering him, Doomfist can feel impossible to play.

Despite that challenge, many are still picking up Doomfist in droves; so much so that he’s the fifth most-picked tank champion in Overwatch. His win rate isn’t terrible either—it’s sitting at around 50.27 percent this season—and is much better than highly picked tanks like Roadhog, who has a win rate of 45.80 percent.

But what’s interesting is, even though he’s still being picked and can be very rewarding to be great at, Doomfist doesn’t have a place in the meta because he’s not the best for securing wins, kills, and objectives.

So, don’t rush out to play him thinking mastery equals free wins.

Unfortunately, following his rework, Doomfist has simply become that Overwatch champion that’s hard to play, average, and stuck in the middle of the pack.

