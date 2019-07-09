Learn how to counter Sombra’s EMP with this new training mode in the Overwatch Workshop

If you’ve played enough Overwatch, you know how hard it can be to play against Sombra and her ultimate ability, EMP—luckily, one player has created a useful practice tool in the Workshop that can help you pinpoint when and where she is at the time of her ultimate.

DarwinStreams, a well-known Workshop training tool creator, created the Anti-EMP Practice Mode, which allows players to train their timing against an enemy Sombra bot who will constantly be using her ultimate.

r/Overwatch – Anti EMP Practice – improve your reaction speed to EMP [workshop by DarwinStreams] r/Overwatch: Subreddit for all things Overwatch™, the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment.

All you need to do is add a hard Sombra bot to the mode and you’ll be on your way to perfecting your counter-EMP skills. The mode is perfect for Zenyatta’s, who can negate the effects of Sombra’s ultimate by timing his Transcendence ability at the right time.

Additionally, Zenyatta’s Transcendence will only last for one second, which means that if you get faked out by the bot or misclick, the EMP will affect you. This mode isn’t limited to just Zenyatta, either—whether its McCree’s Flashbang or Roadhog’s Hook, you can test out your reaction times with a variety of different heroes.

These aren’t the only training game modes that Darwin has created. He has made various modes like the Reinhardt Shield Trainer and the Widowmaker Sniper Trainer. These training tools are great for pros and casual players alike, because they are all skills that most players should have a good grasp on.

If you want to try this game mode out, the Workshop code is: PS3P4.