Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko

The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko.

While Blizzard has previously said that rumors on Kiriko were fake, a new leaked video has convinced many skeptics that this character is the game’s next hero.

Overwatch 2 New Hero Kiriko



※Source: https://t.co/6kJ4d0HTaB

The leak seems to be a reveal video of the hero, first shown by Reddit user TrumpCruz, in its Spanish version. It’s still available on streaming platform Dailymotion, locked behind the password “overwatch.”

The video looks to be a work in progress instead of the final version. But it’s enough to learn the background story and personality of Kiriko, showing her fighting against the Hashimoto clan to protect her friends. Her story was already mentioned in an official Overwatch short story revealed about one year ago.

The reveal video also shows a few of her potential abilities. She seems to fight with two daggers like an assassin, can use a mobility spell, and possesses a support-based ultimate. Blizzard Entertainment has yet to make a statement on this new leak.