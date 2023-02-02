Kiriko detaches her arms from her body with this terrifying Overwatch 2 bug

"Can't change the world by following all the rules. "

Kiriko was released alongside Overwatch 2 a few months ago, and she’s already become a go-to-pick for support mains.

Her abilities can singlehandedly save the whole team when her invulnerability is well-timed, and her ultimate allows her teammates to steamroll through a path.

But she also has other perks. Kiriko’s passive allows her to wall climb, which can come in handy in many situations.

Her design still has a couple of flaws, however. A Reddit user on Wednesday shared a video of a weird bug while playing Kiriko. The clip shows a visual bug where Kiriko’s arms detach from her body when she reaches the top of a wall after climbing it.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Eva Martinello

It appears this graphic bug plagues the whole firing range. If you look down while climbing a wall, you’ll see Kiriko’s arms detach from her body when she jumps.

We tried to see if the bug was also present in other maps of the game and turns out many of Kiriko’s climbing animations are buggy in Overwatch 2.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Eva Martinello

In Oasis’ spawn, for example, her arms also detached from her body at the beginning of her wall-climbing animation.

And when trying to climb on various other map areas, there are multiple occurrences where the animation is poorly designed as well.

This bug is only graphical, so it doesn’t impact Kiriko’s gameplay. Still, if you pay attention to this, it can be confusing. Kiriko was released on Oct.7, which means Blizzard has had almost five months to refine her design and sort out her bugs.

Kiriko isn’t the first character able to wall climb, which means the developer already had a base to build her design. It’s worrying to see bugs occur on multiple maps.

On the Reddit thread, fans mentioned other bugs involving Kiriko and her wall-climbing, and some are more threatening than others. There are some walls Kiriko just can’t climb because of environmental collisions.

As more players outlined, it shouldn’t be possible to see the player’s body either way.