Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?

Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.

Purchasing the premium battle pass is an investment more than anything; there’s no point in buying it if you don’t like the cosmetics it contains or if you don’t plan on playing the game for a substantial amount of time during season two. Thankfully, Overwatch 2 allows to you view all rewards in both battle passes before you decide to make a purchase, letting you make a judgment call beforehand. We took a look at the battle pass and we’ve made our decision.

With that being said, is season two’s premium battle pass worth it?

Overwatch 2 season two premium battle pass details

Our answer to that question is very similar to the answer we gave about season one’s battle pass: it depends on the heroes you play. Overwatch 2’s development team does a good job of spreading out battle pass rewards across the entire hero roster, but if your main or favorite hero isn’t getting a big-ticket reward like a skin, it may not be worth it to you.

The heroes getting standard battle pass skins this season are Soldier: 76 Symmetra, Ana, Echo, Tracer, Pharah, and Ramattra. Ramattra actually gets two, which makes sense as he’s the poster child for the season, but only one of them requires the premium battle pass. This season’s Mythic skin goes to Junker Queen in the form of Zeus. The skins are a mixed bag, in our opinion—Symmetra’s is great, while Soldier: 76’s leaves something to be desired—but it’s worth taking a look at these highlights before deciding whether to buy the pass.

Purchasing the premium battle pass also comes with one big benefit: immediate access to Ramattra. If you’ve been excited for the new hero since he was announced or you’re a big tank fan and you want to see how he fits into the meta, it might be worth the buy rather than having to grind to tier 45.

Each season has a loose battle pass theme, and season two is no different. The theme this time around is Greek mythology, and the influence is obvious across the board, from the Cerberus weapon charm that’s granted immediately upon purchase of the premium pass to the many name cards, player icons, and skins based on prominent mythological figures. If you’re a big fan of Greek myths and their iconography, like laurel wreaths and temples, the premium pass might be worth the buy. If you aren’t interested, it might be better to skip this one.

The final element to consider when deciding whether to purchase the premium pass is how much time you plan on dedicating to the game. Regardless of whether you purchase the premium pass or stay on the free track, grinding the battle pass takes time and energy. It’s easier if you have a group of friends or a dedicated team who you know are willing to play frequently. If you don’t think you’ll have a lot of time to play due to work, school, or other commitments, or if you aren’t interested in any of season two’s events, it’s better to save your money—you probably wouldn’t get enough value out of the premium pass to justify its cost.

Ultimately, the decision is up to each individual player. Purchasing the premium battle pass isn’t inherently a good or bad thing to do as a fan. It’s a tool that, when used correctly, can help you get more out of your Overwatch 2 experience. Before you plunk down the cash, though, you’ll want to make sure it’s the right choice for you.