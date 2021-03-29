Is Overwatch down? Here’s how to check server status

Overwatch isn’t without its issues.

Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based first-person shooter is prone to outages, frequently stemming from server issues in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.

Sometimes, these issues aren’t down to the devs, though, and are instead related to internet service providers, hardware failures, or software malfunctions. To determine whether the problem is on Blizzard’s end or yours, we’ve created a handy guide to keep you informed.

Check the Overwatch forums

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If the Overwatch servers are down, Blizzard will almost certainly post or reply on the official forums. This will usually include details of the issue, along with a time and date for when the servers will be up again.

You can keep up to date with Overwatch technical support here.

Investigate Downdetector

Screengrab via Downdetector

If the Overwatch forums can’t provide you with a concrete answer, then your next course of action should be to head to the Downdetector website. The website includes a comprehensive timeline of any server issues in the last 24 hours. If Overwatch is down, the site will give you a detailed look at when the issue started and where it stemmed from. The useful Live Outage Map will also pinpoint server issues in countries from around the world.

Head over to the Blizzard support Twitter

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re still left scratching your head, then resort to good old Twitter. Blizzard has regional support accounts for the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and more. If there’s a server issue in your region, Blizzard will provide an update on the social media platform.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.