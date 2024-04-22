Is Overwatch 2 dead?

Overwatch 2 was one of the most anticipated Blizzard launches of 2022. Upon its release, the franchise surged to record player numbers. Still, there seems to be constant discussions surrounding the game’s well-being and whether Overwatch 2 is dying.

The answer to this, like many things in the online world, isn’t so clear-cut. There are a few topics one must consider before deciding if Overwatch 2 is actually dead. Games of Overwatch 2’s caliber tend to have different kinds of players with different expectations. Throughout a game’s journey, developers may fail to satisfy a certain portion of its playerbase, causing some to give up hope on their favorite game.

Is Overwatch 2 dying?

The new faces helped as much as they could to keep the game fresh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Overwatch 2 is not dead. However, the answer might change depending on your perspective as a player.

If you’re new to Overwatch, the game feels fresh and exciting. The free-to-play model and new content offer a vast world to explore, and the player base is healthy enough for quick matchmaking.

For those who invested significant time in Overwatch, the changes in Overwatch 2 might feel underwhelming. The core gameplay remains similar, and the scrapped PvE content was a huge source of disappointment for a large chunk of the long-term fanbase. This can very easily lead to a sense of stagnation and a decline in interest.

Ultimately, “dead” implies a game with a critically low player base and minimal support. While Overwatch 2 might not be at its peak anymore, it has still settled into a stable player base that enjoys the core gameplay loop.

Is Overwatch 2 a good game?

It still has its magic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 can definitely be a fun game, especially for newcomers. The core gameplay loop of fast-paced hero-based action is still there, and the free-to-play model with a steady stream of updates keeps things fresh.

However, the “good game” label might feel subjective depending on expectations, and there are some downsides of OW2:

A grindy battle pass system.

Lack of changes to the core gameplay experience.

The long-drawn-out cancellation of the expected PvE content.

Among the downsides, the cancellation of the PvE content was a significant blow to many players who were eagerly anticipating a different experience from Overwatch 2. Despite this, Overwatch 2 still maintains a relatively strong following, with over 20 million active users every month, demonstrating an enduring love for the game.

