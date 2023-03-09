Is it me? Overwatch 2 players collectively freak out over seemingly glitchy Doomfist menu screen

Overwatch 2’s newest skin collaboration has sent a host of players in a headspin as they’ve loaded up the hero shooter to rip into some ranked games.

The main menu, which has been updated to celebrate the title’s anime crossover, shows Doomfist exercising in full One Punch Man attire at an incredibly slow frame rate, confusing gamers across the globe as they logged to play their matches.

Players flocked to Reddit on March 8 to check if other players were having the same strange Overwatch FPS issues and turns out everyone was confused.

As it turns out, no, it’s not your computer that’s having issues. After much deliberating, the Overwatch 2 player base realized that the menu’s supposed to mimic the anime’s jumpy frame rate in certain scenes—as strange as it looks, it’s meant to be like that.

One player commented, “I see now, it’s supposed to run at 10 FPS.” Almost as one, players were relieved to discover there wasn’t something wrong with their GPUs or entire PCs.

In another cool easter egg, another OW2 player spotted that the new Doomfist loading screen animation also actually does 100 push-ups, sit-ups, and squats every time,” which sticks closely to One Punch Man’s training routine.

Strange FPS aside, the One Punch Man skin bundle has been a massive hit, leading to fans asking for different animes to be brought into the fold soon too. Hopefully, the Blizzard devs bring more anime-inspired skins into Overwatch 2, but they’ll have to warn players before they change the shooter’s menu again.