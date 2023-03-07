One Punch Man isn’t the only anime-inspired Overwatch 2 skins players want

Overwatch 2’s fans have collectively decided other animes should be next in line to hit the game’s shopfront after the One Punch Man skin collaboration success.

One eager player shared their suggestions on Reddit on March 6, showcasing a selection of different anime they think the devs could choose from next. This included a number of older classics, from Sailor Moon and Pokémon to Fullmetal Alchemist.

Mercy was placed in a full Sailor Moon costume, with Ashe and Bob appropriately donning the Fullmetal Alchemist outfits. Kiriko sported Ash Ketchum’s Pokémon attire, with Pikachu cosplaying as her Kitsune spirit.

OW2 players rallied behind the idea immediately and began adding their own suggestions to the chorus. No character was off-limits as the hero shooter’s community shared all their ideas across the March 6 forum post.

One player proposed “Kiriko Ash’s suzu is a Pokeball.” Other gamers thought characters like Cassidy fit perfectly into the Cowboy Bebop universe, with the gun-slinger fitting Spike to a tee. Another player suggested the developers create a Transformers-themed skin-pack with Megatron Bastion and Optimus Primehardt.

Themed skins have always been a success across various titles. Games like Fortnite have profited off cultural icons for years, and now it seems Blizzard is jumping on the train. With the addition of One Punch Man Genji, it seems more characters are going to be designed to match.

Hopefully, this leads to more creative drawings from Overwatch 2 fans and more icon-themed skins from the Blizzard devs across the rest of the year and beyond.