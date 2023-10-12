Is Hanzo disabled in Overwatch 2?

It seems like there’s a game-breaking bug in almost every season of Overwatch 2 that results in a hero being forced to take a seat for a little while. In previous seasons, Sigma, Bastion, and Mei have all fallen victim to issues that led to them being disabled. And now, one more hero has been added to the list.

Shortly after the start of Overwatch 2 season seven, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 10, players started to realize that there was a way to make Hanzo’s bow charge exceptionally fast in a way that amplified his damage potential to exorbitant ranges.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Blizzard to realize what was going on. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about Hanzo’s new bug.

Hanzo disabled in Overwatch 2, explained

As of Thursday, Oct. 12, in the early afternoon, Hanzo is disabled in all modes of Overwatch 2. The news was dished out to players via a Twitter post from the game’s lead hero designer, Alec Dawson.

In the post, Dawson made it clear that the easily exploitable bug increasing Hanzo’s damage throughput was the reason for his removal from the game.

Hanzo is disabled in all modes for the time being due to a bug with his toggle primary fire control option. Hoping to have a fix for this out later today and will be re-enabling him then. — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) October 12, 2023

“Hanzo is disabled in all modes for the time being due to a bug with his toggle primary fire control option,” he said.

When will Hanzo be available again in Overwatch 2?

Dawson’s post suggested that the team is aiming to have a fix for Hanzo’s game-breaking bug sometime on Thursday, Oct. 12. The team will bring him back to the game shortly thereafter.

“Hoping to have a fix for this out later today and will be re-enabling him then,” Dawson said.

Assuming there are no hiccups in the process of making this fix, players should expect to have Hanzo available again sometime later today. Until then, feel free to peek around as many corners as you’d like without fear of getting one-shot by a random arrow. I know I will.

