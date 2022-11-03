If Dr Disrespect was an Overwatch 2 hero, this is what his kit would look like

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first name that comes to mind when thinking about Overwatch 2. The YouTube star has spent more time on other franchises throughout the years. Mostly battle royale titles. The two-time has, however, been hooked since he started playing it in October.

He doesn’t think it’s perfect, especially after placing in a “gutter trash” rank relative to his lofty standards, but he’s been digging it, and it’s been a huge win for his fans and the community.

To celebrate the newfound bond between them, the official Overwatch Twitter account created a hypothetical Dr Disrespect kit that would be perfect if he ever became a playable hero.

Image via Blizzard

Like other heroes, he’d have four abilities; two standard attacks, an ultimate, and a passive. Here’s a list of them all, followed by a brief (and hilarious) description for each one:

Prototype Scopes: Harnesses the power of his magical shades to shoot devastating energy beams directly into the souls of his enemies.

Harnesses the power of his magical shades to shoot devastating energy beams directly into the souls of his enemies. Vertical Leap: Leverages his athletic 6 ft. 8 build to jump precisely 37 inches in the air for no particular reason at all.

Leverages his athletic 6 ft. 8 build to jump precisely 37 inches in the air for no particular reason at all. The Two-Time: Immediately wipes the enemy team and wins the match, twice.

Immediately wipes the enemy team and wins the match, twice. Enjoyment (Passive): Just wants to have fun while playing video games.

More than 5,000 people liked the tweet. The two-time even re-tweeted it himself, suggesting he approved of it, too—especially since all the abilities tie into his legendary lore.

Of course, Dr Disrespect actually being added into the game as a hero seems like an unlikely prospect. But here’s always a chance that we’ll see some Doc-inspired cosmetics in the future.

We’ll have to wait and see.