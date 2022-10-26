Dr Disrespect is livid with ‘gutter trash’ Overwatch 2 rank system, insists its designed to make players climb

Dr Disrespect might be the two-time back-to-back Blockbuster 1993-1994 video game champion, but he’s far from being a top tier Overwatch 2 player—at least, according to its rank placement system.

The YouTube star rounded off the seven wins needed to receive a rank during his stream on Oct. 25. It was supposed to be a moment of triumph. Instead, it was a moment of shame.

Doc placed Bronze 4 in the damage role, the second lowest rank tier in the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At first, he nodded in silence with a blank expression as he struggled to come to terms with it. Then, he came up with the only logical explanation—it had nothing to do with his skill.

“Like someone said, if you don’t play the game or it’s your first time playing or whatever, they’re going to throw you deep into Bronze, so that’s all that is champs, right?” said Dr Disrespect. After he’d convinced himself that was the reason, he shook it off and wanted to re-queue immediately to prove he didn’t belong in the “gutter trash rat league” tier he’d been placed in.

But then he doubled down to convince himself, and his fans, it was the truth.

“That’s what they do. It’s an algorithm in the game design that puts me in this low [bracket],” he insisted.

The ranked system is punishing him, he said, for first-timing a role. “It doesn’t matter how well you do in that, champs. If you’re a first time competitor of a role-specific rank list, that’s what they throw me in.”

Doc wasn’t discouraged in the slightest, either. The spectacle wearing star went on to play ranked games for another six hours straight in what ended up being one of his longest ever streams on YouTube.

It’ll take him a lot longer than that to climb out of the deepest of trenches on the Overwatch 2 ladder. But if he sticks to it, it’ll only be a matter of time given his skills.