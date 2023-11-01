The best in the world are repping their country.

The Overwatch World Cup Finals begin on Friday, Nov. 3, with the top eight country-based teams in the world competing in a single-elimination bracket in front of a live audience at BlizzCon.

Since not everyone can make it to Anaheim, California to check out the action in person, watching the matches on stream will be how most people will have to watch the tournament from home. This quick guide will help you figure out where and when to watch so that you don’t miss out on any of the matches.

How to watch the Overwatch World Cup finals

Only three spots left in the Finals Stage – time to pull out all the stops.



The last day of the #OWWC2023 Groups Stage kicks off at 11AM PST. Who will make the cut? pic.twitter.com/texkdtSzdA — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) November 1, 2023

The Overwatch World Cup finals will be broadcast live to Twitch and YouTube on both the official Overwatch account as well as the Overwatch Contenders channels. While those are the official broadcasts, numerous content creators will be co-streaming the event, so you’ll likely be able to watch along with one of your favorite creators too.

The Overwatch World Cup finals will begin on Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:30am CT, with the first round of the eight-team single-elimination bracket ending at the end of the day. The final match is scheduled to start at 6:45pm. The final four will begin the following day, Saturday, Nov. 4, at the same time. The first semi-final matchup will begin at 11:30am, and the second will start at 1:15pm. The third place game will start at 4:15pm after a short break, and the finals will start afterward at 6:45pm.

The event will also include various Twitch drops that will allow players to earn in-game swag to rep their favorite countries as well as the Overwatch World Cup more generally as an esports event. You can earn those Twitch drops all weekend by watching participating streams, not just the Overwatch World Cup itself.

The participants of the finals will be determined today, Nov. 1, during the last day of bracket play. Once the final few matches are played, we will be able to update this piece with this weekend’s finalized bracket.