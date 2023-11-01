How to get Overwatch World Cup Twitch Drops

The Overwatch World Cup is in full swing, and Blizzard is again teaming up with Twitch to let players get their hands on new cosmetics just for watching the event.

With the competition running through Sunday, Nov. 5, there are a ton of World Cup-themed skins and sprays for players to earn, but there’s not a lot of time for you to get your hands on them. In just two or three days, players will need to watch more than half a day’s worth of esports to win some of these rewards, so we’re going to let you know how to maximize your drop winnings.

Overwatch World Cup Twitch Drops

Overwatch World Cup Twitch Drops have multiple different phases as the tournament progresses, and the current set of drops will only last Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Gamers need to watch a streaming channel with drops enabled to get credit toward Overwatch World Cup reward drops, but you’ll be able to tell if they have drops enabled by looking at their stream title and tags.

There are four rewards for this period, including World Cup sprays for Group C and Group D teams and World Cup skins for Echo and Zarya. The World Cup skin drops include both home and away skins.

Here are the number of hours watched required to get each drop:

Three hours: World Cup Group C team sprays

Seven hours: Echo World Cup home and away skins

10 hours: World Cup Group D team sprays

14 hours: Zarya World Cup home and away skins

After Wednesday, there will be a short break in Twitch drops, before BlizzCon begins. Then the next set of drops will be available from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 3-5. Over the weekend, players can get rewards for up to 13.5 hours.

Here are the OW World Cup finals Twitch drops:

1.5 hours: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Rush” spray

4.5 hours: Ana World Cup home and away skins

Six hours: World Cup 2023 “Let’s Dive” spray

Nine hours: Bastion World Cup home and away skins

10.5 hours: World Cup 2023 Top 16 Name Card

13.5 hours: Doomfist World Cup home and away skins

You’ll need to make sure to claim your prizes by going to your Drops Inventory page to get the prizes attributed to your account, and before you watch for too long, I highly recommend making sure you have your Battle.net account connected to your Twitch account. Other than that, there’s a lot of action to catch and a ton of rewards to get. So as a great man once said, get your popcorn ready and maybe earn some OW goodies while you’re at it.