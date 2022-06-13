The release date for Overwatch 2 was unveiled over the weekend, and with its Oct. 4 launch, gamers will be leaving the original version of Blizzard’s hero-based shooter behind.

But to celebrate those who have been with the game since its start, Blizzard is giving players some cosmetics that they can use to show off their commitment to the game that was originally released in 2016.

The Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack is a set of free in-game cosmetics including a couple of skins and a player icon, along with a yet-to-be-announced gift. The “surprise gift” will be announced prior to the OW2 launch, according to a post by Blizzard on the official Overwatch website.

What comes with the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack?

The Overwatch Twitter account gave a sneak peek at what players can expect to get from the Founder’s Pack yesterday. While the player icon was not shown, the two epic skins that players will get from the pack were previewed. The two skins are Jester Sombra and General Doomfist.

Jester Sombra is different shades of green with a face that is painted off-white. The skin is complete with a traditional jester’s hat that includes little bells hanging from the top.

General Doomfist features green and tan camouflage throughout. While the enemy may be able to see his bare chest, his fully camoed-out arm will be tough for the opponents to see until it’s right in front of their face.

The post on Overwatch’s Twitter notes that there is more to the Founder’s Pack, but it will be unveiled at a later date.

How to get the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack

To get the OW2 Founder’s Pack, players must simply own Overwatch before June 23. All existing OW accounts will get the pack attributed to their accounts on that date for free.

The only catch is that players must log in to claim the prize before Dec. 6 at 1:59am CT or the prize will expire. Players don’t have to wait until Overwatch 2’s release to get the Founder’s Pack. Players can get it by logging into Overwatch on or after June 23, before the release of OW2.