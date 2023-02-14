Loverwatch is the unexpected dating sim many Overwatch 2 fans wanted. Celebrating Valentine’s Day, players can engage in non-canon ships with the character of their choice.

The game will present Mercy and Genji as choices for friendship or romance. If you get the romantic ending, you’ll earn many rewards.

They include cute cards to download and in-game items, such as a player icon and an event-exclusive highlight intro for the concerned character.

But there is another way to end the game, too. There is a secret ending that will give additional rewards if players discover it. It’s not simple to complete, but a bit more challenging to reach. Here is how to do it.

How to get the Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch secret ending

To reach the Overwatch 2 dating sim’s secret ending and claim its rewards, players must meet a few requirements.

They’ll have to complete both challenging endings in the dating sim, which means successfully romancing Genji and Mercy. Here is our guide for Genji’s storyline, and for Mercy’s. Both are equally simple to complete, with similar situations.

Once it’s done, start a new game. You’ll automatically begin the secret ending at that moment. Cupid will appear and realize you’ve been his true soulmate from the start.

Complete his ending —there is no wrong answer, except if you’re not accepting his love. Once you’ve cleared the ending, you’ll get Hanzo rewards. You can claim those by heading back to the main menu, and then linking your Battle.net and Loverwatch accounts.

The rewards will appear in the game’s inventory within 48 hours. Hanzo’s rewards are the same as Genji’s and Mercy’s.