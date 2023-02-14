How to get the Hanzo Cupid skin in Overwatch 2

Special days require special events, and the Overwatch 2 devs have provided new challenges, modes, and dazzling skins to fill players’ inventories. Valentine’s Day has made its triumphant return in OW2 in the form of new cosmetics and love-themed, community-made game modes.

Players can pair up with their special someone, and swoon their way into a couple of wins with Valentine’s Day skins. Hanzo’s newest Valentine’s Day skin is sure to get hearts beating and for those of you who wear it, a date or two.

For the Valentine’s Day event, the Blizzard overlords have graciously released the Legendary Cupid skin for Hanzo, and it’s definitely going to turn some heads.

If you’re looking to express your fondness for your particular OW2 hero, this is the way you can dress to impress. Valentine’s Day requires the perfect fit to impress that special someone, but as usual, it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

How do I get Hanzo’s Legendary Cupid skin in Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to dazzle your duo, you can get your hands on Hanzo’s Legendary Cupid skin in the store. You’ll have to pay 1,500 Overwatch Coins for the skin, but it will be permanently married to your inventory.

Once you’ve splashed the cash, this new Hanzo skin can sit in your inventory alongside your new Kiriko Amaterasu Mythic skin, as a part of the season three battle pass.

This year’s Valentine’s event leaves the chocolate and flowers behind alongside this new Hanzo cosmetic too. It introduces players to new skins and a romantic, new Loverwatch mode that sees heartthrob gamers attempt to capture the heart of Mercy or Genji.