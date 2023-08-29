How to get the Baptiste Blue Steel skin Twitch drop in Overwatch 2

Blizzard and Twitch are back with another set of Twitch drops for Overwatch 2 players.

This time, there’s yet another skin that was previously available in the shop that players can get for free just by spending a little bit of time watching the game on Twitch.

The Epic quality Blue Steel skin for Baptiste is a new Twitch drop, and players can earn the skin relatively quickly after linking their Twitch account with their Battle.net account. The skin was originally added to the game nearly one year ago shortly after the launch of Overwatch 2, costing 1,000 OW coins.

How to unlock Blue Steel Baptiste skin in Overwatch 2

Players can earn the Blue Steel Baptiste Twitch drop by watching six total hours of Overwatch 2 streams on the platform. But you need to make sure you are mindful about how you go about it.

For starters, you need to make sure that whatever OW stream you’re watching has drops enabled. Additionally, you will need to make sure to keep track of and claim a preliminary drop reward after the two-hour mark. After two hours, players will be able to go to their Drops Inventory page and claim a “Do You Even Lift” spray. Only after you’ve claimed that reward will you start earning progress toward the Blue Steel skin.

Don't miss these new limited-time Twitch Drops ✨



Earn by watching any #Overwatch2 stream through September 16:



💪🏿 2 Hours: Do You Even Lift Spray

💙 6 Hours: Blue Steel Baptiste Epic Skin pic.twitter.com/Pa4jXuV4ms — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) August 29, 2023

Once you’ve watched the next four hours of OW on Twitch, you will be able to claim the fresh-to-death Blue Steel skin that comes complete with some fashionable shades.

Don’t feel rushed to earn this skin. The drops campaign started on Tuesday, Aug. 29, but it runs until Friday, Sept. 15. So if you’re the type of person who throws Flats or Emongg on your second monitor a couple of times a week, you’ll be able to get this skin without needing to stress.

