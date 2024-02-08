How to get Jade weapons in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s ninth competitive season introduces a new weapon variant that can be purchased with earned competitive points: Jade weapons.

Recommended Videos

Jade weapons offer a new reward for longtime Overwatch players who are tired of collecting Golden weapons or already have them for most of the hero roster. Jade weapons won’t be able to be purchased with existing competitive points, however, and must be bought using points earned from season nine onward.

3,000 credits later and you’ll have beautiful green pistols. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to unlock Jade weapons in Overwatch 2

Jade weapons can be unlocked via the Hero Gallery for any hero of your choice, at a price tag of 3,000 competitive credits per hero. Spending 3,000 credits will give you the Jade variant of every weapon in that hero’s kit. For example, if you purchase the Jade weapon for Mercy, her pistol and staff will both turn green.

Golden weapons and Jade weapons are purchased with two different forms of currency. Jade weapons can only be purchased with current competitive points, while Golden weapons can only be purchased with legacy competitive points earned from prior seasons.

To earn enough points to purchase Jade weapons, you’ll have to win or draw a large number of competitive Overwatch 2 matches, making the weapons a signifier of skilled, dedicated players.

How to earn competitive points in Overwatch 2

Competitive credits will now have a legacy version. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Competitive points are earned by winning or drawing Competitive Play games in Overwatch 2. Prior to season nine, players couldn’t receive competitive points for a loss, though this system is undergoing a rework.

As of season nine, the competitive points system in Overwatch 2 is undergoing a massive change. Previously, competitive points accumulated and never expired, giving players a chance to save up for Golden weapons of their choice. Now, competitive points earned before season nine will be turned into legacy competitive points.

Legacy competitive points can only be used to purchase Golden weapons, while current competitive points can only be used to purchase Jade weapons at this time.

In addition, competitive points will now expire and can’t be accumulated over the calendar year. This provides more of an incentive for players to work toward current rewards, like the Jade Weapons, since they can’t be purchased with legacy credits. Though you won’t lose your current competitive points completely when they expire, they’ll be converted to legacy points at the end of 2024.

Each year will bring in a new currency. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is also adjusting the specific numbers for how many competitive points are earned per win and draw as a part of the massive rework to the competitive ladder in season nine.