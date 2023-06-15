How to get all prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season 5

Blizzard’s Dungeon & Dragons-inspired theme for Overwatch 2 season five might be its most cohesive one yet, and that extends to its prestige titles that only the most dedicated players will ever unlock.

The Overwatch 2 battle pass has 80 Tiers, but for those that play three or four hours a day five days a week, it doesn’t take all that long for you to max out the seasonal battle pass.

With ample opportunities to gain extra experience through event challenges and Tier skips through Prime Gaming, it’s become progressively easier for players to max out the battle pass, and seasonal prestige titles are one way Blizzard has tried to give players an opportunity to still feel some sense of progression after they’ve unlocked all the premium content from Tiers one to 80.

Prestige titles in Overwatch 2 are awarded to players that push past Tier 80. Starting with Tier 85 and ending at Tier 200, players that keep on cranking out matches for the full length of an Overwatch 2 season can earn especially difficult-to-obtain titles to show off how much they love playing the game.

All Overwatch 2 season 5 prestige titles

Unlike previous seasons where the prestige titles in the game have a scaling grandiose nature to them as you climb higher and higher Tiers, the season five titles simply give players more variety.

Complete your #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass and start earning exclusive Prestige Titles 🪪



Start as an adventurer (Tier 85) and journey to become an archmage (Tier 200) 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ajFyDJTZ9O — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) June 13, 2023

After hitting Adventurer at Tier 85, players will start to earn titles that represent different fantasy role-play and MMO classes. In total, there are eight prestige titles and seven of them are equivalent to a role or class in a game you’d find in the fantasy genre.

As someone whose main character in World of Warcraft was a Rogue, I’ll be looking to nab that title at 155, but it might be difficult considering how far along I’ll have to get to earn it. Meanwhile, Paladin (175) and Archmage (200) serve as a pair of spectacular end-game prestige titles to earn. Here are all of the Overwatch 2 season five titles alongside the Tier level required to earn them:

Adventurer (85)

Barbarian (95)

Bard (105)

Knight (120)

Druid (135)

Rogue (155)

Paladin (175)

Archmage (200)

