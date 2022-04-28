A resurgence in Overwatch interest and players has occurred thanks to the release of the Overwatch 2 PvP beta and its viewership-boosting Twitch access drop system. On April 27, viewers on Twitch could unlock access for themselves by watching partnered streams, resulting in a huge spike of over 1.4 million concurrent viewers.

Naturally, that means that the PvP beta access has been dropped to a ton of viewers, resulting in an influx of players that will result in server problems. Games may feel a little more laggy and players might be unable to connect at all after an “unexpected server error.”

Here’s all you need to know about fixing the problem.

How to fix the “unexpected server error” in Overwatch 2 PvP beta

“Unexpected server errors” first started appearing roughly four to five hours after partnered streams began, once players started receiving drop access, downloading the game, and joining.

But as more players are invited to join, the initial hype will fall off a little bit, making room for players throughout the beta period that runs through May 17. Additionally, the Overwatch 2 team at Blizzard has been “rapidly adding server capacity,” according to OW2 commercial leader Jon Spector.

With these changes, the errors should appear with less frequency. If you do get an error, you’ll just have to try and queue for another game and hope for better luck. The usual tricks for connection problems—exiting the game, restarting your internet, and changing firewall settings—can’t reduce the server overload, so you’ll just have to try again.