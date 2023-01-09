As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.

In that time, while the Battle.net launcher may still be up and running for players to indulge in other Blizzard titles, players will be met with an error message when loading into Overwatch 2, making the game unplayable. Though most of the time this error can’t be bypassed, there are various factors that may cause it to appear when there is no maintenance occurring.

Fix “stuck on applying update” error in Overwatch 2, explained

Unfortunately, most of the time when the “stuck on applying update” message appears when loading into Overwatch 2, it signals that the game is undergoing a period of maintenance, which can be checked by accessing the official Blizzard customer service social media platforms.

Yet other times, this may simply be an issue with the Battle.net launcher. Therefore, the most efficient way to solve this problem, should the launcher be the issue, is to update the launcher via the download manager at the top of the launcher—if it doesn’t update automatically. Players should also check this download manager to ensure that Overwatch 2 itself has been updated to the latest version.

Other solutions can be checking your PC’s internet connection or restarting your PC completely. Otherwise, this problem is directly tied to ongoing maintenance that has not yet ended and is completely out of the player’s control, simply requiring them to wait until the maintenance has finished.