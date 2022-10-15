How to fix console error BC-124 on Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is finally here, but the new game’s introduction to an old and seasoned fanbase hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. Both PC and console players have had to deal with bugs, server problems, and other issues that can keep them from trying to enjoy the game and dive back into the Overwatch universe.

This is understandably frustrating for new and old players alike, as OW2 is a chance for brand new players to come into the game and finally give it a shot without necessarily feeling like they’re hopelessly behind those players with hundreds of hours in the first Overwatch, as well as players that quit playing the first installment of the franchise because the game had become stale or too frustrating for them. If you can’t play the game, it’s hard to tell if you like the game or not, after all.

It’s been an uncharacteristically sloppy launch from Blizzard, and one error code plaguing players recently is console error BC-124. Most commonly happening to Xbox players, the error usually occurs when logging into the game. Instead of taking players to the game’s home screen, players will receive an error message stating that the game client could not log the player into their Battle.net account and display the corresponding error code.

There is some possible workaround for this error code, however. Check out the guide below for some tips and tricks on how to possibly fix error code BC-124.

Fixing error code BC-124 in Overwatch 2

BC-124 is a connection error, so you will be dealing with your internet connection and whether or not it’s working. The first and most obvious solution is to check your internet connection and see if your router is putting out an internet signal or if it needs to be reset. If you’re using a WiFi connection, connecting your console to your router with an ethernet cable might help fix some of the issues.

If you need to use a wireless internet connection with your console, you’ll want to make sure your connection is optimized by making sure you don’t have extra programs running in the background and that you’re connected to the correct WiFi signal. You’ll also want to NAT type to be set to “Open” or “Moderate” in your settings.

If that all fails, there are always some of the most tried and true methods: shutting your console off and turning it back on again or making sure your Overwatch 2 game is completely up to date and there are no updates available. If you really want to make sure you’re leaving no stone unturned, you can also unlink your console from your Battle.net account and then relink it by going to your Account Settings on Battle.net.

Hopefully, one of these solutions irons out the BC-124 problem, and you’ll be back to flaming your underachieving DPS in no time.