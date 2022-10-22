More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs.

Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.

Earning these cosmetics requires watching a specific number of hours of the OWL while having your Battle.net and YouTube accounts linked. Players who have successfully linked these two accounts every three hours will earn three OWL skins for three specific heroes and an additional cosmetic.

For the grand finals, which takes place on Nov. 4, players that watch half hour, one hour, and two hours will gain cosmetics exclusive to the culmination of the 2022 OWL season. These include OWL-themed skins for the newest heroes—Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kirko—all of whom do not currently have accessible OWL skins.

How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs

To start earning these plentiful rewards, you must ensure that their Battle.net and YouTube accounts have been successfully connected. You can do this by heading to the “settings” option on the user drop-down menu via the profile icon on YouTube. Once in the settings, there will be a tab on the left labeled “connected apps.”

From there, an option will be available near to link your Battle.net account, which will prompt you to log into your Battle.net using your credentials. After successfully linking the two accounts, the “connect” button in the YouTube settings will be changed to “connected” and can no longer be clicked. If you see that option, your accounts have been successfully linked.

After these steps are completed, you must watch the official OWL live streams from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, and rewards will automatically be added to your account. There may be a short delay before you see the rewards in your inventory, though they are expected to be added to linked accounts within 24 hours.