Overwatch League’s Postseason Perks feature community artists

Every year, the Overwatch League puts out extra-special perks for the postseason to draw viewers in and reward those who will clock tons of hours watching their favorite team chase Grand Finals glory. For the fifth finals, the league invited several community artists to pitch in and create new cosmetics for the event.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, Overwatch League viewers can earn various rewards through the Postseason Perks program just by watching the playoffs on YouTube with their Battle.net accounts connected. They won’t even have to type “!drops” in chat every five seconds to get new icons, skins, and Overwatch League tokens.

Postseason Perks are officially here – with some cool surprises designed by @A2Ziegler, @chopshajen, and @hystericrain 🤩



Learn more, and make sure to tune in ➡️ https://t.co/oQeKzgwuwQ

Every three hours of watch time will unlock three skins for various Overwatch 2 heroes, giving everyone the chance to rack up basic Overwatch League skins, even if they’ve just hopped into the sequel’s free-to-play action. Skins for the game’s newest heroes—Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko—can be unlocked on Nov. 4 during the Grand Finals broadcast.

Community artists A2Ziegler, Chopshajen, and Hystericrain designed a series of player icons, sprays, and a new name card for viewers to earn in addition to the Overwatch League skins. These handmade designs include a set of Grand Finals sprays, icons of the year’s Overwatch League tournament skins, and an electric Pulse Pistol name card.

Five Overwatch League tokens will also be granted per hour watched, which will add up quickly considering the number of games played during the playoff period.

Screengrab via Overwatch League

Most of the perks will be unlocked through pure watch time during playoff games, which run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The Pulse Pistol name card, the second half of the Grand Finals spray, and skins for the new heroes can be earned during the Grand Finals broadcast on Nov. 4.

West Region play-ins for the postseason begin on Oct. 21 at 2pm CT as the four remaining teams fight for the final two spots in the double-elimination playoff bracket.