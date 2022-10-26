How to complete the Overwatch 2 Witcher’s Brew Challenge | Where to find the secret door

This spooky season is filled with candy and challenges.

Overwatch 2 has brought fans challenges galore in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event. The event went live on Oct. 25 and provides fans with a new game mode to test out, completing challenges along the way.

The new Overwatch mode is a limited-time brawl mode where players will have to survive in a PvE experience that shocks players every spooky season.

One of the challenges this season is called “The Witches Brew Challenge.” It sees players “uncover a fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride.”

How do I complete “The Witches Brew Challenge” in Overwatch 2?

To complete this new Overwatch 2 mission, players will have to locate a secret lair, owned by Witch Mercy.

During the event, beat the Echoes, and then go towards the castle doors. Unfortunately, you’ll have to battle it out against Winston and Symetra before you can get to the challenge. Once these two are beaten, Ashe will destroy the doors.

This is where the Halloween challenge can be completed.

Don’t go inside just yet. Before you do, look right and spot some wooden boards. Go to these boards and crouch to go underneath. Once you’re in, you’ve found Mercy’s lair.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After entering the lair, you’ll get the Challenge Completed prompt popping up on your screen.

Once that has popped, you’ve completed the challenge!

There are 13 challenges available in the Overwatch 2 has brought fans challenges galore alongside their Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride Halloween event, so you’ll have to keep grinding to complete them all before the event finishes.