How to change the Overwatch 2 main screen background

Bring back the past.

Amaterasu Kiriko, Overwatch 2 Season 3's upcoming Mythic skin.
Blizzard Entertainment

We’ve all booted up Overwatch 2 before and seen a new menu that’s far cooler than any before. But after a few weeks, that visual style usually disappears into the abyss. Now, though, there’s a way to bring it back.

You can change the menu background in Overwatch 2 with a simple method shared via the Steam forum by user SkyBorik. This will allow you to bring back any menu background that you enjoyed since Overwatch 2’s launch. Here’s exactly how to do it.

How to change the menu background in Overwatch 2

The process to change your Overwatch 2 background image is simple, and requires adding an additional line of code to your launch settings. This is easily done on both Steam and Battle.net.

  • On Battle.net, press the Settings cog next to the Play button for Overwatch 2.
  • Choose Game Settings from the side menu.
  • Check the box next to “additional command line arguments.”
  • Enter a code from the list below that reflects the background you’d like to use.

That’s the entire process for those playing via Battle.net. For Steam, the process couldn’t be more similar.

  • On Steam, Right-click on Overwatch 2 in your library and choose Properties.
  • On the General tab, choose the launch options box, then enter a code from the list below that reflects the background you want.

It’s that simple! Having said that, at the time of writing, it seems this is only possible for players on PC. Console gamers will have to stick to the background that’s currently in rotation.

All Overwatch 2 menu screen codes

Now that you know how to pick a custom menu screen in Overwatch 2, you’ll want to choose your favorite. Each image is linked to a code you need to input to change the background.

Thanks to Steam user SkyBorik, we know exactly which codes provide which backgrounds in Overwatch 2 right now:

Heroes–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000E77
Zero Hour–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EFB
Sojourn–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D6C
Kiriko–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EF3
Zeus Junker Queen–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F4A
Ramattra–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000F8F
Shambali Monastery–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000f31
Winter Wonderland 2022–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000D77
Lunar New Year 2023–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000DAD
Kiriko Amaterasu–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001003
Kiriko Amaterasu Art–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001045
Antarctic Peninsula–lobbyMap=0x080000000000103D
Hanzo Cupid–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000B6B
Doomfist One Punch Man Collab–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000EED
Lifeweaver–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001060
Galactic Emperor Sigma–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001032
Starwatch Art–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001132
Questwatch Art–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001133
Summer Games–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000BCE
Illari–lobbyMap=0x080000000000112B
Gothenburg Mothership–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001104
Ana A-7000 Wargod–lobbyMap=0x08000000000010F2
Hanzo Onryo–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001150
Hanzo Onryo Art–lobbyMap=0x08000000000010AC
Lilith Moira–lobbyMap=0x080000000000115C
Overwatch World Cup–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000817
D.Va (Lunar Busan)–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000710
Overwatch League–lobbyMap=0x0800000000000864
Le Sserafim Collab–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001173
Mauga–lobbyMap=0x080000000000118a
Orisa Grand Beast–lobbyMap=0x0800000000001197
Winter Wonderland 2023–lobbyMap=0x08000000000011b4

