How to change the Overwatch 2 main screen background

We’ve all booted up Overwatch 2 before and seen a new menu that’s far cooler than any before. But after a few weeks, that visual style usually disappears into the abyss. Now, though, there’s a way to bring it back.

You can change the menu background in Overwatch 2 with a simple method shared via the Steam forum by user SkyBorik. This will allow you to bring back any menu background that you enjoyed since Overwatch 2’s launch. Here’s exactly how to do it.

How to change the menu background in Overwatch 2

Bring back your favorite visuals. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The process to change your Overwatch 2 background image is simple, and requires adding an additional line of code to your launch settings. This is easily done on both Steam and Battle.net.

On Battle.net, press the Settings cog next to the Play button for Overwatch 2.

next to the Play button for Overwatch 2. Choose Game Settings from the side menu.

from the side menu. Check the box next to “ additional command line arguments .”

.” Enter a code from the list below that reflects the background you’d like to use.

That’s the entire process for those playing via Battle.net. For Steam, the process couldn’t be more similar.

On Steam, Right-click on Overwatch 2 in your library and choose Properties.

in your library and choose Properties. On the General tab, choose the launch options box, then enter a code from the list below that reflects the background you want.

It’s that simple! Having said that, at the time of writing, it seems this is only possible for players on PC. Console gamers will have to stick to the background that’s currently in rotation.

All Overwatch 2 menu screen codes

It only takes one line of code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know how to pick a custom menu screen in Overwatch 2, you’ll want to choose your favorite. Each image is linked to a code you need to input to change the background.

Thanks to Steam user SkyBorik, we know exactly which codes provide which backgrounds in Overwatch 2 right now: