Hey, the song that plays during Kiriko’s main menu takeover in Overwatch 2 is a certified banger

There are quite a lot of changes in Overwatch 2 from the base game that launched in 2016, but one of the more subtle yet enjoyable ones is the addition of a rotating main menu screen.

In OW2, the main menu rotates at random with different characters and themes. Right now, there’s a basic one that features several heroes, a Cyber Demon Genji to show off the game’s first Mythic skin, and one dedicated to the title’s newest hero, Kiriko, that’s accompanied by a noticeably different music tune.

And that’s where the banger comes in.

During the early press review period for OW2, several gaming journalists noticed the song in question and mentioned it to each other as we bopped our heads while waiting for a Quick Play match, even going so far as to ask Blizzard reps about it.

Now that the game is out in the wild, it didn’t take long for TikTok users to get a hold of it and hunt down the source of the song while memeing about the current 20,000-plus server queues.

The jammer is called “BOW” by Japanese rapper MFS, which fittingly stands for Mother Fuckin’ Savage. The music video for the song can be found above, and the song is also available to play on Spotify.

The tune is perfectly fitting for Kiriko, matching her youthful exuberance with a fiery beat underneath Japanese rap lyricism. And there are even some barking dogs in the song, which almost kind of fits the Kitsune theme. That last one’s a bit of a stretch, but the song is good, so please enjoy it.

In OW1, the main menu was also random, although it featured a bit fewer active animations. There’d be one or two heroes or a seasonal event-specific screen. These new main menu options in OW2 inspire hope for the future, and the inclusion of this MFS jam begs the question of what other kinds of songs will be featured down the line.

Overwatch 2 is now available and free to play on all platforms.