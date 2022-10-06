How to change servers in Overwatch 2 

Now you can get in and select your heroes.

Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game.

Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title has been making headlines, sometimes not for the right reasons. The game has been littered with server queues clogging up players’ time and the game as a whole.

Similarly to the first Overwatch, sometimes players are being connected to the wrong servers, leaving them without team communication, which definitely makes it a lot more difficult to be a cohesive squad.

Here’s how to swap your regions in Overwatch 2.

How do I change servers in Overwatch 2?

Fortunately, there is a simple fix. All you need to do is head on over to the Battle.net client, change your region to somewhere closer, or from one area and back to your original region.

Some American players have seen success switching from American servers to Asian servers.

This will help you get into servers faster, however, Overwatch 2 has had a few server issues, so there might still be issues after these steps are completed.

Overwatch 2 was released on Oct. 4 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch. So there’s definitely a chance the servers will be almost filled to the brim with eager players ready to select their characters.