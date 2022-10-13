Social features are built into the very core of most Blizzard Entertainment games—and Overwatch 2 is no exception. Besides the obvious fact that most of its games are multiplayer experiences, from the massively multiplayer framework of World of Warcraft to the smaller but no less intense five-vs-five of Heroes of the Storm. These games wouldn’t be the same if you couldn’t communicate with friends and strangers alike while playing them.

Working together with teammates is imperative to success in Overwatch 2, particularly if you’re trying to climb the ranked ladder in Competitive. While you can find success with random matchmade teammates, it’s generally easier to coordinate and play with friends. You may also receive friend requests from random players you really clicked with in-game. To do that, you’ll need to add them to your friends list, which will make the party process possible.

Here’s how to accept a friend request in Overwatch 2.

Adding friends in Overwatch 2

To accept friend requests in Overwatch 2, you’ll need to head to your friends list. You can get there by navigating to the main menu and selecting Social. Once you get there, you’ll be able to see a complete list of your existing friends. Blizzard handles friends through its Battle.net launcher rather than through individual games, so friends you’ve added in other Blizzard games will also show up here.

When another player sends you a friend request and you’re in-game, you’ll see an option on the top of the screen that says Invitations. Select it to view any pending friend requests you have. The request will include the username of the player who added you. To accept the request, select the orange check mark. To deny it, click the black X. Accepting the request will send you back to your friends list and prompts an “Invitation successfully accepted!” system chat message.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can also send friend requests of your own from the Social section. To do so, navigate to your friends list and select the orange Add Friend button on the right side. From here, you can enter a player’s email address or Battletag (don’t forget the numbers). After the request is sent, they’ll be able to accept it in the same way you do. Only one person needs to add the other for the two to join each other’s friends lists; you don’t both need to send requests to each other.

If you receive a friend request after you exit the game, you can also accept it through Battle.net. Simply open the launcher and look for the red notification icon to the left of your username. Follow the prompts to either add the player to your friends list or delete the request.